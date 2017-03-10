Husband: Tub-drowning suspect tried run over boys earlier

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The husband of a Pennsylvania woman on trial for allegedly drowning their two youngest sons in a bathtub has testified she wanted to surrender to police for purposely running over the boys the year before — but he talked her out of it.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2n4i1RI ) reports Mark Schlemmer testified Thursday in his wife's trial on charges she drowned their sons in April 2014.

The defense says 43-year-old Laurel Schlemmer was too mentally ill to know what she was doing.

But prosecutors hope to convince an Allegheny County judge that the McCandless woman was bent on killing 6-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Luke so she could focus her attention on their older brother, who was 7 at the time.

