BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, March 11, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-SELLING A WEDDING DRESS ONLINE

Instead of holding on to wedding dresses for decades, many new brides are swapping them for cash on websites like Still White and PreownedWeddingDresses.com. Other online marketplaces, such as eBay, Tradesy and Letgo, also offer wedding dresses looking for a new bride.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Protesters hold "Day Without A Woman" to demonstrate their importance to the U.S. economy; consumer borrowing inches up in January; man who made millions selling medical equipment is convicted of not filing taxes since he said using a Social Security number was akin to using the "mark of the beast" spelled out in the Bible.

QUICK FIX

Even small errors in your student loan file can add hundreds of dollars in unnecessary costs to your bill. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is warning consumers to pay close attention to their personal information on record with student loan servicers.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Big banks want you to Venmo, just not with Venmo itself, a PayPal-owned app that lets you people send each other money for free via their phones. So they're launching their own version.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Small business owners who never got around to setting up a retirement plan last year still have time to do so, all the way up to Oct. 16 for many owners. They'll also get a tax break for 2016.

CENTERPIECE

After pooh-poohing unlimited wireless plans for five years, Verizon has reversed course and brought them back, as subscribers flock to rival plans from Sprint and T-Mobile.

MARKET PULSE

"Fearless Girl" faces down Wall Street's charging bull; U.S. Cheese Championship separates the gouda from the great; Trump Tower apartment taken off Airbnb rental site.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-BULL BIRTHDAY

One of the stock market's greatest — and most-mistrusted — runs in history is marking its eighth anniversary, and it's finally getting some love. Investors are once again putting money into stock funds on hopes that the bull market will celebrate a ninth birthday, even though strategists see a long list of reasons for caution

INSIDER Q&A-SOHN

California State University economics professor Sung Won Sohn talks to The Associated Press about the economic outlook under the Trump administration.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

