The Latest: Trump says small firms need access to capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

11:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump says access to capital must be preserved because small businesses provide nearly half of all private-sector jobs.

Trump spoke at a White House meeting with members of the National Economic Council and CEOs of small and community banks.

Trump says the discussion is crucial to his jobs agenda. He says community banks are important job creators because they provide half of all loans to small businesses. But he says that loan activity has been dwindling.

Trump also highlighted a recent executive order that he says will help these banks make loans.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) and Gary Cohn, the council's director, attended the meeting, along with bank executives from Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Washington state and Texas.

___

10:16 a.m.

The Trump administration vows to maintain an "unwavering" commitment to locating an American citizen who disappeared from Iran's Kish Island a decade ago.

The White House says in a statement it "will spare no effort" to bring Robert Levinson home. The former FBI agent was working on an unauthorized CIA mission when he disappeared in Iran in 2007.

The statement issued Thursday says his "family has suffered too much during the last decade" due to Levinson's absence.

A $5 million reward is available for information that leads to Levinson's location and safe return.