Danish teenager finds WWII plane in mire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish teenager has found parts of a German World War II airplane that likely crashed in a northern Denmark swamp 72 years ago — including the remains of a man who might have been its pilot.

Local archaeologist Torben Sarauw says 14-year-old Daniel Rom Kristiansen's used a metal detector to make "the fantastic finding," adding the parts lied five to six meters (yards) underground.

Rom Kristiansen, who was not immediately available, told TV2 Denmark he was checking out a story his grandfather had told about a Nazi Germany plane that had crashed nearby.

Sarauw says a local museum is investigating the engine, guns and twisted fuselage parts.

He said Thursday they also unearthed a German Luftwaffe uniform and bones plus personal items including three condoms and cigarette rolling paper.