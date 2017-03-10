Turkey's PM: Up to Greek Cypriots to push peace talks on

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey's prime minister says Greek Cypriots need to fix their "'mistake" of legislating the schoolroom commemoration of a 1950 referendum that called for Cyprus' union with Greece if stalled talks to reunify the ethnically split island are going to move forward.

Binali Yildirim says Greek Cypriots believe they're "the sole owners" of the island and should accept breakaway Turkish Cypriots as equal partners in an aimed-for federation. Yildirim was speaking Thursday after talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Yildirim is scheduled to address a rally later in support of a 'yes' vote for expanding the Turkish president's powers in a referendum next month. Turkish officials have said some 100,000 voters in Cyprus' breakaway north are eligible to vote in the referendum.