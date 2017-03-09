Dozens mark birthday of Indian engineer killed in America

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dozens of people are holding a candlelight vigil in southern India to mark the birthday of an Indian engineer shot dead last month in Kansas in an attack the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime.

In addition to marking Srinivas Kuchibhotla's 33rd birthday Thursday, the gathering also protested what they say is a rising wave of hate crimes in America.

According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and his colleague Alok Madasani before opening fire at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Madasani and another bar patron were wounded.

Adam Purinton of Olathe was arrested at another bar after telling a bartender that he shot two people he described as Iranian. He remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.