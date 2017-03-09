  1. Home
White House vows 'unwavering' commitment to finding Levinson

By  Associated Press
2017/03/09 23:16

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration vows to maintain an "unwavering" commitment to locating an American citizen who disappeared from Iran's Kish Island a decade ago.

The White House says in a statement it "will spare no effort" to bring Robert Levinson home. The former FBI agent was working on an unauthorized CIA mission when he disappeared in Iran in 2007.

The statement issued Thursday says his "family has suffered too much during the last decade" due to Levinson's absence.

A $5 million reward is available for information that leads to Levinson's location and safe return.