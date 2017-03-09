FIFA reminds US about World Cup obligations amid travel ban

LONDON (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reminded the Americans they have to guarantee full access to the country for players, officials and supporters if they bid for the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced criticism over an executive order that bars new visas for people from six countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

FIFA is preparing the rules now for 2026 bids, with the host decided in 2020.

Discussing Trump's travel ban, Infantino says "any team, including the supporters and officials ... who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. That is obvious."