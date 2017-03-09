The Latest: Jury selects start in deadly ambush on troopers

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on jury selection in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another in an ambush-style shooting outside their state police barracks (all times local):

9 a.m.

1 a.m.

Jury selection is about to get underway in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Thirty-three-year-old Eric Frein (freen) could face the death penalty if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.

Jury selection begins Thursday in Chester County, outside of Philadelphia. An outside jury is being picked due to blanket news coverage in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the ambush happened.

Prosecutors say Frein spoke of wanting to start a revolution in a letter to his parents and called Dickson's slaying an "assassination" in a police interview after his arrest.

Frein has pleaded not guilty.