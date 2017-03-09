Top UN court dismisses Bosnian appeal against Serbia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United Nations' top court has dismissed a request by Bosnia to reconsider its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of blame for genocide during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

The International Court of Justice informed Bosnia's tripartite presidency Thursday that it could not allow the appeal of its ruling because the request to do so was not formally endorsed by relevant state bodies.

The request was filed two weeks ago at the request of the Muslim Bosniak member of the presidency.

The Serb member, Mladen Ivanic, did not consent to it and demanded that it be dismissed as illegitimate.

Bosnia initially sued neighboring Serbia before the international court in 1993 over its backing for the Bosnian Serbs' war effort. The UN court ruled in 2007 that a 1995 massacre in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica of 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serbs was genocide, but that Serbia was not responsible for the killings.