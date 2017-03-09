Manassero takes early lead at Indian Open

NEW DELHI (AP) — Despite a double-bogey on the first hole, Matteo Manassero ended up in the lead after a 4-under 68 Thursday in the first round of the Indian Open.

The four-time European Tour winner from Italy finished his round with seven birdies.

David Horsey was at 5 under after 15 holes, one of the dozens of players who were forced off the course because of lightning. They will complete their first rounds on Friday.

"It's very easy to lose shots on this course," Manassero said. "I have been three weeks at home and to come back to a tough course like this, it's never easy. So the fact that I found a lot of birdies, it's very, very positive and I'll try to keep it that way."

Eddie Pepperell (69) made up for his three bogeys with three birdies on front nine and three more on the back. Sam Walker, Steven Tiley, Danny Chia, Angelo Que and Paul Peterson all shot 70.