Strikers in Spain seek more public funding for schools

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of high school and university students have marched in cities across Spain to urge the government to invest more in education and to repeal a controversial education bill.

The protests Thursday were called by the State Platform in Defense of Public Education, which includes associations of parents and students, as well as teachers' unions.

In Madrid, around 2,000 students marched, blaming the government for budget cuts and reduced funding for scholarships.

Social backlash and political opposition halted implementation of a 2013 education bill that was introduced by the conservative Popular Party as a way to improve quality and reduce dropout rates in schools.

Education Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Thursday he saw no reason for the strike because the government was working in parliament to agree on further regulatory changes.