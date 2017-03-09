WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-NEYMAR

BARCELONA, Spain — Already a star, Neymar went supernova. The Brazil striker scored twice and set up two more goals as the driving force behind Barcelona's astonishing 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain, making the Spanish side the first team to ever overhaul a 4-0 loss in the Champions League. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--FA CUP-LINCOLN

LINCOLN, England — Coached by a former physical education teacher and led by a striker who recently worked in a factory, non-league side Lincoln is looking to cause possibly the biggest ever FA Cup shock by beating Arsenal to reach the semifinals at Wembley Stadium. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

OLY--IOC-KENYA

NAIROBI, Kenya — The International Olympic Committee cut off its funding to Kenya over the country's inability to properly reform its national Olympic body. The suspension of Kenya is now a real possibility at the IOC's executive board next week. By Mutwiri Mutuota. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1430 GMT.

CAR-F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel recorded the fastest preseason time during the second-to-last day of Formula One testing on Thursday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated.

BBI--WBC-ASIA

SEOUL, South Korea — Nate Freiman's RBI double sparked a three-run first inning on Thursday as Israel beat the Netherlands 4-2 to finish top of Pool A in the World Baseball Classic with a 3-0 record. SENT: 260 words, photos.

OLY--USOC-USA GYMNASTICS PRESIDENT

UNDATED — U.S. Olympic Committee officials will consider recommending the ouster of USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny at their board meeting Thursday amid the fallout from a sexual assault scandal surrounding a former team doctor, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 370 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-PSG

PARIS — The man hired to lead Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory delivered the most embarrassing result imaginable. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-RASHFORD'S CHANCE

MANCHESTER, England — With Zlatan Ibrahimovic starting a three-match domestic suspension, Marcus Rashford is set to be back leading the line for Manchester United — and his first game doesn't get much bigger: An FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea on Monday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SOC--BAYERN-ALONSO

MUNICH — Already owning just about every championship medal in the game, Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has decided this season will be his last. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SOC--RUSSIAN SOCCER-DOPING

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — FIFA is still waiting for details on players implicated in an investigation of doping in Russian soccer, secretary general Fatma Samoura said Thursday. SENT: 410 words.

Also:

— SOC--FIFA RANKINGS — Argentina leads Brazil in unchanged FIFA rankings. SENT: 120 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SRI LANKA-BANGLADESH

GALLE, Sri Lanka — A seventh wicket partnership between captain Mushfiqur Rahim and 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan helped Bangladesh avoid the follow-on in the first test against Sri Lanka on Thursday. SENT: 250 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — The first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa was evenly poised after an eventful second day Thursday. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--FRANCE TEAM

PARIS — Flanker Fabien Sanconnie will make his debut and Brice Dulin will return at fullback in the France team for the Six Nations match at Italy on Saturday. SENT: 235 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Celtics defeat Warriors, Jazz beat Rockets. SENT: 910 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins beat Jets 7-4, Bruins defeat Red Wings 6-1. SENT: 310 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING ROUNDUP — Mets beat Red Sox, Cardinals defeat Nationals. SENT: 960 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.