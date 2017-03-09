PXMart’s pulls off another marketing stunt--talisman toilet paper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s PXMart has pulled off another marketing stunt—this time with the use of a talisman to sell its toilet paper.

PXMart’s creative ads have often caught the audience’s eye amid a variety of counterparts. Following the success of its “hot pot ingredients” and “drink ballot,” PXMart recently rolled out this special toilet paper that has a printed pattern of a talisman that pokes fun at ordinary people’s pests and unwanted situations.

The talisman on the toilet paper said that the paper is good for wiping out all the “dirty things” you can encounter during daily life. The talisman contains a list of dirty things that it proclaims it can curb and wipe out, including mosquito bites on the bottom of the foot, pocks in the nose, a stomach-ache during a rock 'n' roll concert, in a lock-broken public toilet when the door is pulled open, iced coffee with more ice than coffee, scratching head while fingernail oil painting is still wet, using a coupon only to know it is overdue, and many more.

Most of the dirty things are pests, embarrassed situations, annoying circumstances and unlucky incidents that have nothing to do with toilet paper. However, these “dirty things” are actually funny jokes in nature that crack netizens up.

Some of them said they broke out laughing after seeing the specially made toilet paper, and some said, “[It] makes me want to buy a whole truck [of the toilet paper] to handle my former colleagues, former supervisors and former bosses.” Another said, “I want to buy. I'm laughing so hard, I'm crying,” while still another said, “The copy writer is a god!”