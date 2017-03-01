Robot Pepper gets to work at Taiwan Stock Museum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwan Stock Museum hopped on the bandwagon to adopt a new artificial intelligence robot to welcome and entertain visitors after its renovation in early 2017.

In 1887 during the Qing Dynasty, Taiwan Provincial Governor Liu Ming-chuan issued the first batch of physical stock certificates in Taiwan to raise money to build a railway connecting Taipei and Hsinchu. As time went by, the papers were terribly faded and can only be imagined through a couple of old photos in the museum.

Conveniently located in downtown Taipei next to the MRT Zhongshan Junior High School Station, the museum space is divided into five areas from the history of the global stock market and the development of Taiwan’s stock market and of its derivatives market to a room for the storage of share certificates which is now a thing of the past.

The museum has received more than 80,000 visitors since its establishment in 2012, according to the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC).

The renovated museum comes with a stock market simulation as a game to spread financial literacy and make learning about investing easy and fun for visitors. The adoption of Pepper, SoftBank Corp.'s humanoid robot, is expected to make the whole tour even more enjoyable and unforgettable.

Apart from the simulation game intended to improve financial literacy among the public about securities investment and risk/return tradeoff, the museum has audio and visual introductions to explain profound financial products in simple language, including bonds, beneficiary certificates, exchange traded funds (ETFs), futures, options and short-term transactions instruments.

Pepper, SoftBank Corp.'s humanoid robot, is greeting visitors at Taiwan Stock Museum: (Video by Sophia Yang)

The museum opens for groups from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Advanced booking is required. Visit www.stockmuseum.com.tw for more.