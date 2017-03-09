BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — China defends its handling of 38 trademarks it recently approved provisionally for U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it followed the law in processing the applications at a pace that some experts view as unusually quick. Democrats in Congress were critical of Trump after The Associated Press reported that the potentially valuable trademarks had been granted, raising questions of conflict of interest and political favoritism. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SKOREA-TWO PATHS FOR PARK — South Korean President Park Geun-hye finds out Friday whether a court will remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term. A look at the consequences of both possible decisions. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG — Samsung lawyers deny all charges brought against Lee Jae-yong, the billionaire heir to Samsung, and question the legitimacy of the indictment in a massive corruption scandal that has ensnared the country's president. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 630 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Two Malaysian employees of the U.N.'s World Food Program who were stranded in North Korea because of a travel ban have left the country, the U.N. says. Nine other Malaysians are believed to still be stuck there after the two countries' diplomatic relations broke down over the killing of the estranged sibling of North Korea's leader. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 530 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Hundreds of mourners gather at a graveyard on the northern edge of Kabul to bury a pharmacist, one of 31 people killed in an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital the previous day that was claimed by the Islamic State group. By Amir Shah. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-LEGISLATORS — Increasingly known as a rich man's club, China's ceremonial legislature now plans to give more seats to women, farmers, workers and professionals. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-LOOKING-AHEAD — Delegates to China's ceremonial parliament were repeatedly told this week what job No. 1 is: "Follow the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core." This fall's Communist Party National Congress is expected to usher in a second five-year term for Xi — China's most powerful leader in decades. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

CHINA-MYANMAR-REFUGEES — More than 20,000 people from Myanmar have fled across the border into China, the Chinese government says, following months of violence between ethnic rebel groups and government forces. SENT: 330 words.

CHINA-SPACE — China is developing an advanced new spaceship capable of both flying in low-Earth orbit and landing on the moon, according to state media, in another bold step for a space program that equaled the U.S. in number of rocket launches last year. SENT: 280 words, photos.

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-RADIATION — Doctors say the 185 cases of thyroid cancer found in youngsters in the Japanese region hit by the 2011 nuclear disaster cannot be linked to radiation, which they say is not the biggest cause of residents' health problems. SENT: 130 words, photos.

KASHMIR-FIGHTING — A 15-year-old boy is killed during an anti-India protest in disputed Kashmir triggered by a gunbattle in which two suspected rebels died, police and villagers say. By Aijaz Hussain. SENT: 340 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — Pakistani officials say authorities have again closed the two main border crossings with Afghanistan after a temporary two-day opening that enabled nearly 35,000 people to cross the border. The crossings were initially closed after a string of militant attacks in Pakistan last month killed over 125 people. SENT: 130 words, photos.

INDIA-CLERGY SEX ABUSE — A Roman Catholic diocese in southern India is considering using security cameras and other measures to curb sexual abuse by priests after a vicar was arrested on charges of raping a teenage girl, a spokesman says. By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 400 words.

INDONESIA-DRUG TRIAL — An Indonesian court sentences a former Reuters war correspondent to seven months in prison for possessing hashish. SENT: 310 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-BACKPACKER BEACH ATTACK — Two backpackers were subjected to a terrifying ordeal on a remote Australian beach, where a man sexually assaulted one of the women before beating her friend in the head with a hammer and repeatedly ramming her with his four-wheel drive as she tried to flee for help, a prosecutor says. SENT: 460 words.

AUSTRALIA-YACHT RESCUE — An Irishman and French woman are rescued off Australia's southeastern coast after their yacht's rudder broke in raging seas between Australia and New Zealand in the midst of the couple's around the globe voyage. SENT: 390 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-BIEBER IMPOSTOR — A 42-year-old Australian man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses, police say. SENT: 290 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — World stock markets fall after news of a big buildup in U.S. oil stockpiles depresses crude prices and shares of energy companies. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 510 words, photos.

VIETNAM-US-REMITTANCES — Economists say overseas remittances to Vietnam have fallen in the past year and could take a larger hit in the future from tighter U.S. immigration policies. SENT: 330 words.

