Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 9, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SW;11;86%;59%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;81;66;Sunny and nice;80;65;NW;7;60%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;71;51;Cloudy with a shower;71;47;N;14;45%;80%;4

Algiers, Algeria;67;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;SSW;6;52%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;52;36;Fog, then some sun;51;38;SSE;5;74%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;22;7;Mostly sunny, cold;23;10;SE;1;57%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;57;33;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;ESE;6;38%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;15;1;Becoming cloudy;14;2;NE;12;91%;27%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;100;79;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;ESE;10;61%;56%;6

Athens, Greece;57;49;Spotty showers;56;48;E;8;79%;87%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;74;67;Rain and drizzle;74;67;NNE;13;84%;93%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;79;50;Mostly sunny;81;60;SE;6;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;96;73;A t-storm in spots;89;71;ESE;6;67%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;90;67;Mostly sunny;90;65;SSW;6;45%;28%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;92;79;Mostly sunny;91;79;S;9;61%;10%;10

Barcelona, Spain;60;49;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;W;8;74%;0%;4

Beijing, China;59;34;Partly sunny, mild;61;39;NW;5;24%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;58;39;Cloudy and cooler;47;38;NNW;10;80%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;51;39;A passing shower;47;37;WNW;11;70%;60%;2

Bogota, Colombia;64;47;A shower or two;67;49;ESE;6;72%;90%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;87;68;A t-storm in spots;87;67;SSE;8;56%;64%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;59;40;Cooler with a shower;50;37;NNW;18;67%;75%;2

Brussels, Belgium;54;37;Fog, then some sun;51;39;SSE;4;69%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;52;41;Cooler with rain;50;45;NNE;6;77%;87%;2

Budapest, Hungary;51;40;Cloudy with a shower;49;35;NNW;11;73%;61%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;82;63;Sunny and beautiful;76;60;WNW;8;44%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;85;66;Mainly cloudy;88;66;SSW;5;38%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;56;36;Plenty of sun;57;36;NW;7;38%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;78;59;Partly sunny;73;57;SW;12;30%;11%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;SE;9;43%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;77;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;E;4;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;91;78;A thunderstorm;92;78;S;9;74%;63%;10

Chicago, United States;42;23;Partly sunny, colder;31;19;NNW;15;30%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;5;73%;74%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;46;38;Partly sunny;44;33;NW;12;72%;6%;2

Dakar, Senegal;79;68;Sunny and nice;77;67;NW;11;67%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;80;64;A shower or t-storm;77;61;ESE;7;64%;70%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;93;77;A t-storm in spots;94;79;NE;10;76%;65%;7

Delhi, India;81;56;Some sun, a t-storm;75;53;ESE;10;71%;74%;8

Denver, United States;70;37;Partly sunny;71;40;WSW;8;26%;27%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;82;69;A t-storm in spots;88;69;SE;6;69%;78%;6

Dili, East Timor;90;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SE;5;74%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;52;45;Cloudy with a shower;54;46;SSW;12;85%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;47;35;Spotty showers;44;29;NNE;6;60%;89%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;66;58;Sunny and pleasant;69;58;NW;5;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;68;64;Clearing and warmer;79;69;SE;6;81%;28%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;78;60;Cooler with a shower;72;56;SE;12;74%;63%;8

Havana, Cuba;82;65;Mostly sunny;82;67;ENE;9;58%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;36;30;Rain and snow shower;38;31;WSW;2;89%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;93;73;Sunshine and nice;93;74;SE;8;52%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;70;63;A shower;75;64;E;9;85%;81%;7

Honolulu, United States;77;68;Showers around;80;69;ENE;5;69%;71%;9

Hyderabad, India;92;70;Partly sunny, nice;93;66;WSW;7;45%;1%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;68;49;A little rain;60;47;NNE;12;67%;74%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;57;45;Partly sunny;56;46;NE;7;82%;33%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SW;6;73%;60%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;88;77;Nice with some sun;88;78;S;10;56%;23%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;79;51;Mostly sunny;73;47;ENE;9;52%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;50;26;Sunny, but chilly;48;23;WNW;7;27%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;83;64;Mostly sunny;87;60;NW;15;11%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;72;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;45;E;6;74%;77%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;100;72;Warm with some sun;101;71;NNW;8;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;51;35;Clouds and sun, mild;52;40;NE;6;68%;61%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;83;73;An afternoon shower;85;74;NE;10;58%;66%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;92;74;A t-storm around;92;73;W;5;64%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;85;71;A t-storm in spots;88;72;S;8;63%;88%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;93;74;Clouds and sun;91;75;NE;5;64%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;59;37;A t-storm in spots;60;37;E;8;59%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;91;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;SSW;6;73%;72%;9

Lima, Peru;82;72;An afternoon shower;83;72;SSE;5;71%;65%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;74;54;Mostly sunny;71;54;WSW;5;64%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;59;41;Cloudy with a shower;53;47;S;9;81%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;87;58;Warm with sunshine;82;58;E;5;41%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;90;75;Clearing;88;75;WSW;6;70%;27%;8

Madrid, Spain;74;45;Sunny and very warm;76;46;W;4;50%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;88;78;Sun and clouds;87;77;ESE;2;73%;63%;10

Manaus, Brazil;82;74;A thunderstorm;84;73;ENE;5;78%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;87;73;Mostly cloudy;89;73;E;8;58%;22%;8

Melbourne, Australia;90;60;High clouds;81;60;SSW;9;58%;6%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;74;50;A t-storm in spots;73;54;ENE;5;40%;64%;13

Miami, United States;80;67;An afternoon shower;81;67;SSW;6;61%;45%;7

Minsk, Belarus;54;38;A little a.m. rain;43;32;WNW;7;87%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;91;79;Mostly sunny;90;78;E;14;66%;52%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;79;66;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;NW;14;39%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;28;19;Mostly cloudy, cold;22;2;WNW;2;52%;34%;2

Moscow, Russia;41;31;Mostly sunny;42;35;S;9;69%;10%;2

Mumbai, India;90;73;A shower in places;86;77;W;7;61%;42%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;88;57;Clouds and sun;88;58;NNE;13;31%;0%;9

New York, United States;56;35;Snow in the morning;39;20;NW;18;64%;70%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;72;54;A little a.m. rain;65;48;N;7;50%;75%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;22;0;Plenty of sun;20;4;SW;4;83%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;51;40;A shower or two;52;38;NNW;9;45%;57%;5

Oslo, Norway;39;28;Mostly sunny;42;22;NNW;5;57%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;28;15;Clearing;21;-3;NW;11;54%;33%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;78;A couple of showers;85;80;E;9;79%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NNW;9;67%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;ENE;10;78%;55%;5

Paris, France;57;43;Fog, then some sun;59;41;ESE;6;68%;26%;3

Perth, Australia;90;63;Sunny and nice;86;57;ESE;12;49%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;72;Sunshine;95;75;SSW;5;47%;7%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;N;7;78%;80%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;67;An afternoon shower;91;69;E;5;44%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;53;39;Cooler with a shower;46;34;W;14;63%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;49;20;Plenty of sun;53;25;ENE;6;51%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;67;49;Morning showers;64;50;SW;9;76%;95%;10

Rabat, Morocco;84;55;Sunshine, pleasant;78;53;SE;4;60%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;88;79;A shower or two;88;78;SE;9;64%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;38;31;Showers around;42;40;E;17;60%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;41;29;Rain and snow shower;39;32;SW;2;86%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;87;73;Becoming cloudy;91;75;NNW;5;64%;12%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;78;58;Turning out cloudy;78;65;S;8;21%;59%;9

Rome, Italy;67;42;Mostly sunny;69;40;NE;11;46%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;40;34;A bit of a.m. snow;38;32;NE;5;73%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;65;52;Partly sunny;66;52;W;6;76%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;84;66;A t-storm in spots;82;64;ENE;9;57%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;79;72;A shower or two;81;72;ESE;9;72%;73%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;79;64;Partly sunny;77;64;N;6;68%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;81;56;Partly sunny;79;52;ENE;6;28%;12%;13

Santiago, Chile;79;45;Sunny and nice;84;47;SW;5;30%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;82;69;A p.m. shower or two;81;70;N;6;72%;73%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;78;54;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;N;6;49%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;47;45;Spotty showers;51;40;E;16;77%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;50;25;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;SW;6;42%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;63;48;Clouds breaking;66;50;SSE;10;55%;2%;5

Singapore, Singapore;91;75;Clouds and sun;90;74;NNE;8;68%;35%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;54;37;Periods of rain;47;40;NW;7;82%;85%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;80;73;A stray shower;82;73;E;16;65%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;40;33;Cloudy with a shower;39;21;NNW;6;84%;57%;1

Sydney, Australia;74;65;Partly sunny, breezy;75;63;SSW;15;57%;26%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;70;63;Spotty showers;70;65;E;9;72%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;39;29;Rain and snow shower;38;31;NNE;4;85%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;48;30;Sun and clouds;44;29;NNW;7;53%;12%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;61;36;Turning cloudy, mild;56;38;ENE;7;55%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;59;38;Sunny;57;38;NE;7;30%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;86;57;Cooler;69;55;SE;7;62%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;71;44;Showers and t-storms;66;46;NNE;6;60%;71%;2

Tokyo, Japan;58;34;Mostly sunny;55;37;N;11;41%;27%;5

Toronto, Canada;38;23;A little snow;27;11;NW;20;50%;60%;3

Tripoli, Libya;62;55;Partly sunny;66;56;WSW;14;67%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;66;55;Sunny;69;50;WNW;16;63%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;38;4;Partly sunny, colder;30;-6;N;10;63%;37%;4

Vancouver, Canada;42;39;Mostly cloudy;46;35;NE;16;65%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;57;42;Cooler with a shower;49;37;NW;19;61%;75%;2

Vientiane, Laos;78;70;Partly sunny, warmer;90;70;SE;4;55%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;44;36;A little a.m. rain;42;32;W;7;83%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;45;34;Cloudy;46;35;W;4;72%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;66;57;Periods of rain;69;60;ENE;5;81%;97%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;96;72;Sunshine and nice;94;71;WSW;6;55%;6%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;55;22;Cooler;44;28;NE;1;68%;10%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit