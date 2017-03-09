Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 9, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SW;18;86%;59%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;27;19;Sunny and nice;26;18;NW;11;60%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;22;11;Cloudy with a shower;21;8;N;22;45%;80%;4

Algiers, Algeria;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SSW;10;52%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;11;2;Fog, then some sun;10;4;SSE;8;74%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;-5;-14;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-12;SE;2;57%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;14;0;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;ESE;10;38%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-9;-17;Becoming cloudy;-10;-17;NE;20;91%;27%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;38;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;23;ESE;16;61%;56%;6

Athens, Greece;14;9;Spotty showers;14;9;E;12;79%;87%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;23;20;Rain and drizzle;24;20;NNE;21;84%;93%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;26;10;Mostly sunny;27;15;SE;9;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;ESE;10;67%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSW;10;45%;28%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;S;15;61%;10%;10

Barcelona, Spain;16;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;W;12;74%;0%;4

Beijing, China;15;1;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;NW;8;24%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;14;4;Cloudy and cooler;9;3;NNW;16;80%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;11;4;A passing shower;9;3;WNW;18;70%;60%;2

Bogota, Colombia;18;9;A shower or two;19;10;ESE;10;72%;90%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SSE;13;56%;64%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;15;4;Cooler with a shower;10;3;NNW;30;67%;75%;2

Brussels, Belgium;12;3;Fog, then some sun;10;4;SSE;7;69%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;11;5;Cooler with rain;10;7;NNE;10;77%;87%;2

Budapest, Hungary;10;5;Cloudy with a shower;10;2;NNW;18;73%;61%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;28;17;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;WNW;13;44%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;19;Mainly cloudy;31;19;SSW;8;38%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;13;2;Plenty of sun;14;2;NW;11;38%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;26;15;Partly sunny;23;14;SW;19;30%;11%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;SE;14;43%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;25;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;E;6;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;14;74%;63%;10

Chicago, United States;5;-5;Partly sunny, colder;0;-7;NNW;24;30%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;9;73%;74%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;8;3;Partly sunny;6;0;NW;20;72%;6%;2

Dakar, Senegal;26;20;Sunny and nice;25;20;NW;18;67%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;27;18;A shower or t-storm;25;16;ESE;12;64%;70%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;NE;16;76%;65%;7

Delhi, India;27;13;Some sun, a t-storm;24;11;ESE;16;71%;74%;8

Denver, United States;21;3;Partly sunny;22;5;WSW;13;26%;27%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;28;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SE;9;69%;78%;6

Dili, East Timor;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SE;8;74%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;11;7;Cloudy with a shower;12;8;SSW;20;85%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;8;1;Spotty showers;6;-2;NNE;10;60%;89%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;19;14;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;NW;8;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;20;18;Clearing and warmer;26;20;SE;10;81%;28%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;25;16;Cooler with a shower;22;13;SE;20;74%;63%;8

Havana, Cuba;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;ENE;15;58%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;2;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;0;WSW;3;89%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;23;Sunshine and nice;34;23;SE;13;52%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;21;17;A shower;24;18;E;14;85%;81%;7

Honolulu, United States;25;20;Showers around;27;21;ENE;9;69%;71%;9

Hyderabad, India;34;21;Partly sunny, nice;34;19;WSW;11;45%;1%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;20;9;A little rain;16;8;NNE;19;67%;74%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;14;7;Partly sunny;13;8;NE;11;82%;33%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;10;73%;60%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;31;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;S;16;56%;23%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;26;10;Mostly sunny;23;8;ENE;14;52%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;10;-3;Sunny, but chilly;9;-5;WNW;11;27%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;16;NW;25;11%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;22;9;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;7;E;9;74%;77%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;38;22;Warm with some sun;38;22;NNW;14;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;11;2;Clouds and sun, mild;11;4;NE;9;68%;61%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NE;16;58%;66%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;W;8;64%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;29;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;S;12;63%;88%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;34;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;NE;8;64%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;15;3;A t-storm in spots;15;3;E;12;59%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;10;73%;72%;9

Lima, Peru;28;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;SSE;9;71%;65%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;23;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;WSW;8;64%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;15;5;Cloudy with a shower;12;8;S;14;81%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;31;14;Warm with sunshine;28;14;E;9;41%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;32;24;Clearing;31;24;WSW;9;70%;27%;8

Madrid, Spain;23;7;Sunny and very warm;24;8;W;7;50%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;31;26;Sun and clouds;31;25;ESE;3;73%;63%;10

Manaus, Brazil;28;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;8;78%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;30;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;E;13;58%;22%;8

Melbourne, Australia;32;16;High clouds;27;16;SSW;15;58%;6%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;23;10;A t-storm in spots;23;12;ENE;8;40%;64%;13

Miami, United States;27;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;SSW;10;61%;45%;7

Minsk, Belarus;12;3;A little a.m. rain;6;0;WNW;11;87%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;22;66%;52%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;26;19;Sunny and beautiful;24;14;NW;22;39%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;-2;-7;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-17;WNW;4;52%;34%;2

Moscow, Russia;5;-1;Mostly sunny;6;2;S;15;69%;10%;2

Mumbai, India;32;23;A shower in places;30;25;W;12;61%;42%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;31;14;Clouds and sun;31;15;NNE;20;31%;0%;9

New York, United States;13;2;Snow in the morning;4;-7;NW;30;64%;70%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;22;12;A little a.m. rain;18;9;N;11;50%;75%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;-6;-18;Plenty of sun;-7;-15;SW;7;83%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;11;5;A shower or two;11;3;NNW;14;45%;57%;5

Oslo, Norway;4;-2;Mostly sunny;5;-6;NNW;8;57%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;-2;-9;Clearing;-6;-20;NW;18;54%;33%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;A couple of showers;30;27;E;14;79%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNW;15;67%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ENE;16;78%;55%;5

Paris, France;14;6;Fog, then some sun;15;5;ESE;10;68%;26%;3

Perth, Australia;32;17;Sunny and nice;30;14;ESE;19;49%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;22;Sunshine;35;24;SSW;9;47%;7%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;N;12;78%;80%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;19;An afternoon shower;33;21;E;9;44%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;12;4;Cooler with a shower;8;1;W;22;63%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;9;-7;Plenty of sun;12;-4;ENE;9;51%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;19;9;Morning showers;18;10;SW;14;76%;95%;10

Rabat, Morocco;29;13;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;SE;6;60%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower or two;31;25;SE;15;64%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;3;-1;Showers around;6;5;E;27;60%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;5;-2;Rain and snow shower;4;0;SW;3;86%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;31;23;Becoming cloudy;33;24;NNW;9;64%;12%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;26;14;Turning out cloudy;26;18;S;13;21%;59%;9

Rome, Italy;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;4;NE;17;46%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;5;1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;0;NE;8;73%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;W;10;76%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;15;57%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;26;22;A shower or two;27;22;ESE;15;72%;73%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;9;68%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;27;13;Partly sunny;26;11;ENE;9;28%;12%;13

Santiago, Chile;26;7;Sunny and nice;29;8;SW;8;30%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;20;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;N;10;72%;73%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;26;12;Mostly sunny, warm;26;11;N;10;49%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;8;7;Spotty showers;11;5;E;26;77%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;10;-4;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;SW;10;42%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;17;9;Clouds breaking;19;10;SSE;16;55%;2%;5

Singapore, Singapore;33;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NNE;13;68%;35%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;12;3;Periods of rain;9;4;NW;12;82%;85%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;27;23;A stray shower;28;23;E;26;65%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;4;1;Cloudy with a shower;4;-6;NNW;10;84%;57%;1

Sydney, Australia;24;19;Partly sunny, breezy;24;17;SSW;25;57%;26%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;21;17;Spotty showers;21;18;E;15;72%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;4;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;0;NNE;6;85%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;9;-1;Sun and clouds;7;-2;NNW;11;53%;12%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;16;2;Turning cloudy, mild;13;4;ENE;12;55%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;15;3;Sunny;14;3;NE;11;30%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;30;14;Cooler;20;13;SE;12;62%;44%;5

Tirana, Albania;22;7;Showers and t-storms;19;8;NNE;9;60%;71%;2

Tokyo, Japan;15;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;N;18;41%;27%;5

Toronto, Canada;3;-5;A little snow;-3;-12;NW;32;50%;60%;3

Tripoli, Libya;17;13;Partly sunny;19;14;WSW;22;67%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;19;13;Sunny;21;10;WNW;26;63%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;4;-16;Partly sunny, colder;-1;-21;N;16;63%;37%;4

Vancouver, Canada;6;4;Mostly cloudy;8;2;NE;25;65%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;14;5;Cooler with a shower;9;3;NW;31;61%;75%;2

Vientiane, Laos;26;21;Partly sunny, warmer;32;21;SE;7;55%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;6;2;A little a.m. rain;6;0;W;11;83%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;7;1;Cloudy;8;2;W;7;72%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;19;14;Periods of rain;20;16;ENE;8;81%;97%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;36;22;Sunshine and nice;34;22;WSW;10;55%;6%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;13;-6;Cooler;7;-2;NE;2;68%;10%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius