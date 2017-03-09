Philippines education delegation visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A 33-member delegation from the Philippines is visiting Taiwan to enhance educational exchanges between the two sides, and is scheduled to visit Pingtung Agricultural Biotechnology Park, Taiwan Banana Research Institute, and Taiwan University Plant Factory during their stay in the nation.

Headed by Alex B. Brillantes, the Commissioner to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the delegation is the largest-ever from the Southeast Asian nation so far, with members consist mainly of principals of the colleges under the University of Rizal System.

The focus of the delegation will be on agriculture exchange, the Ministry of Education said Wednesday. It is also scheduled to meet with a delegation of representatives from 11 universities in southern Taiwan.

Under Taiwan government’s “New Southbound Policy,” the Philippines is seen as one of the most important nations for Taiwan to expand cooperation and ties in South and Southeast Asia.

The Philippines enjoyed strong economic growth rates of 7% last year, making it the fastest-growing emerging economy in Asia and an important partner of Taiwan.

In 2016, Taiwan was the Philippines’ sixth largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two countries increased from US$9.7 billion in 2015 to US$10.8 billion last year, while cooperation between both sides in such areas as technology, agriculture, and fishery also grew.