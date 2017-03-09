South African police investigate airport heist

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police say they cannot rule out that a heist at the main international airport in Johannesburg was an "inside job," and say police officers will be among those questioned in the investigation.

Police Lt. Gen. Khomotso Phahlane said Thursday that security will be tightened at South African airports following the armed robbery at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Phahlane says police have found an abandoned vehicle with "fake police markings" that is believed to have been used in the heist. He is not commenting on media reports that the airport robbers took at least $1.5 million.

The company that runs the airport says some of the thieves were wearing police uniforms.