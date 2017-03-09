Acer leads worldwide Chromebook market for third consecutive year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--According to recent data from market research firm Gartner, Acer led the worldwide Chromebook market in 2016 with a share of 28 percent and saw year-on-year growth of 33 percent.



Acer has made huge strides in the segment since the introduction of its first Chromebook in 2011, exemplified by its leading worldwide Chromebook market share positions in 2014 and 2015. Acer has continued its success in 2016.



Since having launched its first Chromebook in 2011, Acer has offered the first Chromebook with 14-hour battery life (Acer Chromebook 14), a large 15.6-inch screen (Acer Chromebook 15), a compact 13.3-inch convertible form factor (Chromebook R 13) and Vibrant Corning Gorilla Glass (Acer Chromebook 14 for Work).



Acer currently offers Chromebooks with screen sizes ranging from 11- to 15-inch, and come with an array of different forms and specifications to meet the unique needs of consumers, schools and businesses, such as models with premium all-metal housings, convertible form factors and military-grade construction for added durability in school settings.

A Chromebook is a laptop running the Linux-based Chrome OS as its operating system. The devices were originally designed to be used primarily while connected to the Internet, with most applications and data residing in "the cloud". The original Chromebook was an example of a thin client. However, since its original release, G Suite (Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Slides) were rewritten to run in offline mode, and Android-based apps are being made available on Chromebooks, which makes the platform more general-purpose than a typical thin client.