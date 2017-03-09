Deadly bus-train wreck spurs call for safer rail crossings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of the Mississippi city where a train slammed into a bus, killing four Texas tourists, says he'll work with the railroad to close some crossings and make others safer.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Wednesday that he'll use recommendations from CSX Transportation to minimize the chances of another fatal wreck.

The city had already scheduled a hearing March 21 to discuss closing six railroad crossings when the CSX freight train hit a bus stuck on the tracks Tuesday. However, the Main Street crossing, where 40 were injured in addition to the deaths, isn't on the closure list.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The crossing has a warning sign about low clearance, topped by a picture of a tractor-trailer stuck on a railroad track.