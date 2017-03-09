Deadly bus-train wreck spurs call for safer rail crossings

Debris from the railroad crossing signal litters the north side of the railroad tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Biloxi, Miss.,
Responders works the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. A freight train smashed into a charter bus
A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks
Men prepare to move a charter bus after a freight train crashed into the bus in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The freight trai
Serena Gilich watches as Buddy Hammett, and Laurie Kuluz place crosses and flowers at the north side of the railroad tracks on Wednesda
In this Jan. 5, 2017 photo, Authorities investigate the scene of a large truck and a freight train collision near Main street in Biloxi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of the Mississippi city where a train slammed into a bus, killing four Texas tourists, says he'll work with the railroad to close some crossings and make others safer.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Wednesday that he'll use recommendations from CSX Transportation to minimize the chances of another fatal wreck.
The city had already scheduled a hearing March 21 to discuss closing six railroad crossings when the CSX freight train hit a bus stuck on the tracks Tuesday. However, the Main Street crossing, where 40 were injured in addition to the deaths, isn't on the closure list.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
The crossing has a warning sign about low clearance, topped by a picture of a tractor-trailer stuck on a railroad track.