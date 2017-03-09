Germany backs EU chief for second term

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown her weight behind Donald Tusk to retain one of the European Union's top jobs despite staunch opposition from his home country of Poland.

Merkel told German lawmakers in Berlin Thursday that "I see the re-election of Donald Tusk as a sign of stability for the entire EU."

The EU's 28 leaders are converging on Brussels for a two-day summit and are almost certain to give Tusk a second 2½-year term as EU Council President.

The job is largely secretarial and involves chairing summits and running the bloc's headquarters.

Poland's nationalist government has proposed little-known Polish EU lawmaker Jacek Saryusz-Wolski to replace Tusk. Diplomats from several member nations say Warsaw has little or no support, while Tusk has strong backing.