2 shot dead in Stockholm suburb known for feuding gangs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say two men in their 20s have been shot dead while sitting in a car in a Stockholm suburb where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place.

Police spokeswoman Carina Skagerlind said Thursday no suspects have been arrested after the overnight shooting in a residential area of Kista, northwest of the Swedish capital. The motive was not known.

Swedish media said the victims were shot in the head several times, adding investigators would look at previous incidents in the area. On Monday, two people were stabbed to death in another, nearby Stockholm suburb. It was unclear if the cases were linked.