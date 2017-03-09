Bangladesh 213-6 v Sri Lanka at lunch, day 3

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh slumped to 213-6 at lunch on day three of the first test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Replying to the home team's mammoth first innings total of 494, Bangladesh lost four wickets for the addition of 80 runs in the morning session after resuming on 133-2.

The visitors reached the interval still trailing by 281 runs with just 4 wickets in hand, needing a further 81 to avoid the follow on.

Opener Saumya Sarkar, who resumed on 66, departed quickly for 71 off 137 deliveries. He was dismissed when he half-heartedly pulled Suranga Lakmal and was caught at fine-leg by Lahiru Kumara.

Shakib Al Hasan was the next to depart, caught down the leg-side off Lakshan Sandakan for 23, and was followed by Mahmudullah (8) and Liton Das (5), leaving the captain Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Mehedi Hasan (11), who was dropped at slip on 9, to continue after lunch.