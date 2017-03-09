Taiwan aging index reaches all-time high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s population is aging rapidly, with its Aging Index surging over 100 in February, the highest it has ever been, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s (MOI) statistics released Thursday.

The aging index refers to the number of people aged 65 and over per 100 youths under the age of 15.

Taiwan’s aging index exceeded 100 (100.18) for the first time in February, meaning there are more elderly persons in the nation than youths. The figure shows a year-on-year increase of 6.68 percent.

Among the 22 cities and counties in Taiwan, Taipei City had the highest aging index, standing at 113.07.

The number of cities and counties with an aging index above 100 increased from 3 to 15 since 2011, according to the MOI, including three of the six major cities, namely Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

Taiwan became an aging society since 1993, with the older population reaching 7 percent of the total population. In February, the number has increased to 13.33 percent.

As the elderly population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, it is expected that the nation’s percentage of people aged 65 and above will increase to 14 percent by 2018, and 20 percent by 2026.