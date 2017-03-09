BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Toronto
|38
|26
|.594
|2½
|New York
|26
|39
|.400
|15
|Philadelphia
|23
|40
|.365
|17
|Brooklyn
|11
|52
|.175
|29
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|29
|.547
|4½
|Miami
|31
|34
|.477
|9
|Charlotte
|28
|36
|.438
|11½
|Orlando
|24
|41
|.369
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Indiana
|33
|31
|.516
|10
|Chicago
|31
|33
|.484
|12
|Detroit
|31
|33
|.484
|12
|Milwaukee
|30
|33
|.476
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|50
|13
|.794
|—
|Houston
|44
|21
|.677
|7
|Memphis
|36
|28
|.563
|14½
|Dallas
|27
|36
|.429
|23
|New Orleans
|25
|40
|.385
|26
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Oklahoma City
|35
|29
|.547
|5½
|Denver
|29
|35
|.453
|11½
|Portland
|27
|35
|.435
|12½
|Minnesota
|26
|37
|.413
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|52
|12
|.813
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|26
|.594
|14
|Sacramento
|25
|39
|.391
|27
|Phoenix
|21
|43
|.328
|31
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|45
|.297
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Wednesday's Games
Orlando 98, Chicago 91
Atlanta 110, Brooklyn 105
Miami 108, Charlotte 101
Indiana 115, Detroit 98
Milwaukee 104, New York 93
Minnesota 107, L.A. Clippers 91
Toronto 94, New Orleans 87
Utah 115, Houston 108
San Antonio 114, Sacramento 104
Washington 123, Denver 113
Boston 99, Golden State 86