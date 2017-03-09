  1. Home
BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/09 14:22
National Basketball Association

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 41 24 .631
Toronto 38 26 .594
New York 26 39 .400 15
Philadelphia 23 40 .365 17
Brooklyn 11 52 .175 29
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 39 24 .619
Atlanta 35 29 .547
Miami 31 34 .477 9
Charlotte 28 36 .438 11½
Orlando 24 41 .369 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 20 .677
Indiana 33 31 .516 10
Chicago 31 33 .484 12
Detroit 31 33 .484 12
Milwaukee 30 33 .476 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 50 13 .794
Houston 44 21 .677 7
Memphis 36 28 .563 14½
Dallas 27 36 .429 23
New Orleans 25 40 .385 26
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 41 24 .631
Oklahoma City 35 29 .547
Denver 29 35 .453 11½
Portland 27 35 .435 12½
Minnesota 26 37 .413 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 52 12 .813
L.A. Clippers 38 26 .594 14
Sacramento 25 39 .391 27
Phoenix 21 43 .328 31
L.A. Lakers 19 45 .297 33

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 98, Chicago 91

Atlanta 110, Brooklyn 105

Miami 108, Charlotte 101

Indiana 115, Detroit 98

Milwaukee 104, New York 93

Minnesota 107, L.A. Clippers 91

Toronto 94, New Orleans 87

Utah 115, Houston 108

San Antonio 114, Sacramento 104

Washington 123, Denver 113

Boston 99, Golden State 86