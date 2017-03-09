BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — China has granted preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks, a move that offers a potential business foothold for President Donald Trump's family company and protects his name in a country notorious for counterfeiters. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-LOOKING AHEAD - As if any reminder were needed, delegates to China's ceremonial parliament were told in no uncertain terms this week what job No. 1 is: "Follow the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core." By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Gunmen wearing white lab coats stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. By Rhim Faiez and Amir Shah. SENT: 710 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-YACHT RESCUE — An Irishman and French woman have been rescued off Australia's southeastern coast after their yacht's rudder broke in raging seas between Australia and New Zealand in the midst of the couple's around the globe voyage. SENT: 400 words, photos.

THAILAND-BBC — Britain's BBC announced Wednesday it is ending its shortwave transmissions from Thailand after 20 years of operation because it failed to reach agreement with Thailand's military government on a renewal of its operating permit. By Grant Peck. SENT: 320 words.

AUSTRALIA-BIEBER IMPOSTER — Australian police say a 42-year-old man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses. SENT: 280 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly lower Thursday after news of a big buildup in U.S. oil stockpiles depressed crude prices and shares of energy companies. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 330 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.