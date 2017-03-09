Enjoy Cantonese Congees at Grand Hyatt Taipei

Spring weather is not stable, which makes this the perfect time of year to enjoy a bowl of Cantonese congee. From March 1 to 31, 2017, Pearl Liang restaurant at Grand Hyatt Taipei will present an array of nutritious Cantonese congees with delightful flavors. Be sure to savor these seasonal dishes!

For seafood lovers, the pumpkin and dried-scallop seafood congee - inspired by pumpkin seafood soup - is not to be missed. “Pumpkin seafood soup and Cantonese congee is a perfect match and I think the combination of these two dishes could attract guests’ interests to have a try. Trust me, you will love it!” said Grand Hyatt Taipei’s Executive Sous Chef Ricky To.

In addition, popular sliced giant garoupa congee with clams will also be a hot-selling item at Pearl Liang, offering diners a smooth ocean freshness with every spoonful.

Another highlight that should go on every diner’s list is the prawn and scallop with salted egg and preserved egg congee. “The flavors of salted egg and preserved egg are often used in Cantonese cuisine, especially in congees, as they can enrich the fresh flavors of prawns and scallops,” said Chef To.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 02 2720 1234 ext. 3198. To discover the hotel’s latest news and events, please visit grandhyatttaipei.com.tw or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/GrandHyattTaipei.