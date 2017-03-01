Events and activities in Taiwan for March 9-16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The following is a list of notable events and activities taking place in Taiwan from March 9 to March 16:

Cultural events

The Indian festival of Holi will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12 at Luguanghe'an Park (綠光河岸公園) by Zhongzheng Bridge starting at 11 a.m. The event is hosted by Mayur Indian Kitchen and includes watercolors, food and music. Admission to the event is NT$400 per person. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Concerts

Revolver in Taipei hosts alternative rock bands鐘樓皇后 Belfry Queen, 平凡生活 Thesameday, 按樂團, and Theseus 忒修斯 on Thursday, March 9 at 9 p.m. Entrance is NT$350 and includes one drink.

Pop duo Vast & Hazy celebrate the release of their new album after a two-year hiatus at Legacy Taipei on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are NT$700.

Korean rock band Goonam will be joined by淺提 and The Fur. on March 10 at The Mercury in Kaohsiung at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are NT$500. The venue also hosts the “Sound Check” album release party for美秀集團 on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are NT$400.

Japanese pop star May’n (メイン) plays two shows at Legacy Taipei on Saturday and Sunday. The shows start at 7 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Tickets are NT$1900 for general admission and NT$3000 for VIP seats.

TCRC 前科累累俱樂部 Live House in Tainan hosts two shows on March 11. The first show features metalcore band Rebel Slaves蚋蓓死淚, thrash metal band NajaAtra and post-rock band Fuermosha 暖嶼 at 4:30 p.m. The second show features 死胡同, 老破麻 (old slut) and 公路上的靶 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the shows are NT$250 each.

The National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra presents cellist Jan Vogler and conductor Lan Sui at the Tainan National Theater on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Music will include Chang-Fa Yu’s Suite from Aboriginal ballet "The Princess and the Snake King," Britten’s “Symphony for Cello and Orchestra, op. 68” and, Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, op. 36.” Tickets for the performance are NT$100-1500.

The National Concert Hall Recital Hall in Taipei will host a performance by Soprano Ho Kang Ting on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. She will sing selected songs from Handel, Vivaldi and others. Tickets for the performance are NT$250.

Grammy Award-winning British singer and songwriter Joss Stone brings her “Total World Tour” to ATT Show Box on Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available and cost NT$2200-3600.

Exhibitions

“Faint Light, Dark Shadows,” an exhibition that centers on a dialectic between Taiwanese documentary photography in the late 20th century and the immediacy of photography in the digital age, opens on Saturday, March 11 at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum. Admission to the museum is NT$30. The exhibition runs until June 18.

“The Tempted Dream Walker,” a solo exhibition by Lu Jyun-Han, is in its final weeks at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Cube in Taipei. Lu seeks to use the exploration of the energy field of dreams as a metaphor for the journey of creating art. In addition, “The Brink between Perfection and Wreckage,” a solo video exhibition by Dondon Hounwn, opens at exit R9 of the Zhongshan Metro Mall on March 9 and runs until March 31. Chinese artist Xiao Xu’s first solo exhibition in Taiwan “Envisioning the Immortal Island” opens on March 11 and runs until April 23 at MOCA Studio. Entrance to the exhibitions is free; additional exhibitions are NT$50.

The National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung displays “Optical Illusion of the Body,” a joint digital image exhibition. The exhibition, featuring works by Candaş Şişman, Chen Yung-Hsien and Jakub Dluhosch, explores how image-based media permeates contemporary scenes with artworks focusing on the ideas of “body” and runs until June 4.

Theater

The National Theater in Taipei will host Legend Lin Dance Theatre performances of “The Eternal Tides” on March 9-12. There are performances at 7:30 p.m. on March 9-11, with 4:30 p.m. performances on March 11-12. Tickets are NT$500-3800.

“I Rhyme for You” will be performed by Second Session (第二屆) at Tung Fang Design Institute in Kaohsiung on March 10-12, with two performances on the 11th. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the shows are NT$300 and NT$600.

Tainan Cultural Center will host performances of “Self Re-Quests” by this year’s National University of Tainan graduates on March 10-12, with two performances on the 11th. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the shows are NT$480.

Other Activities

The chambers of commerce of the U.S., Canada, U.K., New Zealand, France and others will host their All Chambers Spring Happy Hour on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Va Va Voom in Taipei. Entrance is NT$1000 for member and guests and NT$1300 for non-members.

NGO 全國廢核行動平台 will hold an anti-nuclear march on Ketagalan Blvd. in Taipei on Saturday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The march is in support of sustainable clean energy sources. There will be other marches in Kaohsiung starting at 2:30 p.m. at Laborers’ Park (勞工公園廣場) and in Taitung at Tiehua Rural Village (鐵花行人徒步區) at 2 p.m.

The 26th Taipei International Machine Tool Show continues at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei World Trade Center and Yuanshan EXPO Dome until March 12. For information, visit the official website.