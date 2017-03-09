AP source: USOC to discuss USA Gymnastics president's fate

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee officials will consider recommending the ouster of USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny at their board meeting Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the USOC's discussions regarding Penny's future have been private.

Penny is a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who accuses volunteer team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

USA Gymnastics has denied wrongdoing. In the wake of the lawsuit, the federation hired a former federal prosecutor to lead an independent review of how the organization deals with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The USOC cannot decide Penny's fate, though a recommendation from the committee could go a long way toward forcing the hand of USA Gymnastics.