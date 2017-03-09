America First, Taiwan Second video takes satirical look at Taiwanese culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A satirical video “Taiwan No.2," posted by YouTube user Graham Dart, pokes fun at U.S. President Donald Trump as well as Taiwan’s politicians. The YouTube video has attracted more than 10,000 views.

“We are friendly people from Asia,” the video says. “We help make your iPhones, they are great.”

The video introduces Taiwan President Tsai Ying-wen and her cat, health insurance, famous tourist spot Taipei 101, as well as the popular street food – stinky tofu.

Among other things, it also mentions a wall, saying: “China’s is OK, They built an OK wall. and it’s not great. We built a wall made of water on four sides of Taiwan, to keep out Mexican children, Mexican professionals, Mexican mechanics, Mexican nerds, and Mexican artisanal weavers.”

After a Dutch comedy show made a video titled "The Netherlands Welcomes Trump in His Own Words" went viral, other videos demanding to be the world's no. 2 have become a global trend.

Taiwanese netizens are now trying to contact the website ”WHO WANTS TO BE SECOND?” to put up Taiwan's video.