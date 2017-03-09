Gold left in Taitung parking lot returned to owner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man in Taitung yesterday discovered a carton containing nine troy ounces of gold in a restaurant parking lot which he handed over police, who were then able to locate the owner.

The man, who was surnamed Lai (賴), discovered a carton lying in the parking lot of the Eastern King restaurant (東霸王餐廳,) on Chunghsing Road in Taitung which he found to contain a king's ransom of gold. He immediately rushed the carton to the nearest police department.

The police department told CNA that the package included numerous items of gold jewelry weighing a combined nine troy ounces, a small amount of paper notes and coins, and a train ticket. Police were able to coordinate with the Taitung Train Station in identifying the owner of the ticket, who turned out to be a 60-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳).

When police contacted Chen as to whether she had lost such a package containing gold, she was at first baffled, but later remembered that she had left it in the parking lot when moving her home. She immediately rushed to the police station to recover her treasure trove.

In addition to thanking the police for alerting her of her lost gold, she also gave a red envelope (cash reward) to Mr. Lai for returning the precious package. At US1,210 per ounce, the weight of gold jewelry alone was roughly worth US$10,900 or about NT$337,000.