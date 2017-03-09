Report: Kansas governor in line for agriculture job in Rome

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A public radio report says Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be named to an ambassadorship in Rome representing the U.S. at United Nations agricultural organizations.

The Associated Press could not confirm the Kansas Public Radio report Wednesday, which cited an anonymous former high-ranking government official as it source.

The report said Brownback would be named U.S. ambassador for three food and agriculture organizations in Rome. There has been speculation for weeks that Brownback would be offered an appointment in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby would neither confirm nor deny the report and said the governor is focused on balancing the state budget and working on a new school funding system.

The report comes at a time when Kansas is facing a budget crisis and Brownback is trying to stave off tax increases supported by many in his own party. If he leaves, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would become governor.