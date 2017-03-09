Barca mounts 6-1 comeback to oust PSG; Roberto nets winner

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona completed one of the most sensational comebacks in soccer by beating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, scoring the decisive goal of a 6-5 victory on aggregate in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Sergi Roberto's dramatic late goal sent the Nou Camp wild and made Barcelona the first team ever to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat since the Champions League format started in the 1992-93 season.

PSG seemed certain to go through after Edinson Cavani scored a valuable away goal following Barcelona's opening salvo of three goals.

Barcelona needed three more goals to advance, and the feat seemed impossible even after Neymar scored with a free kick in the 88th minute.

But the Brazil striker scored a penalty in the 90th and then followed up with a chipped pass for substitute Roberto to steer the ball beyond goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in injury time.

The winner sent Barcelona's bench flooding onto the pitch as the stadium celebrated.