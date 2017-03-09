BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 1945 Down 5 May 1902 1922 1896 1912 Down 5 Jul 1915 1933 1909 1924 Down 4 Sep 1932 1949 1925 1939 Down 5 Dec 1962 1979 1955 1968 Down 5 Mar 1989 2006 1982 1998 Down 3 May 2009 2018 2004 2018 Down 2 Jul 2024 2034 2020 2034 unch Sep 2032 2049 2032 2049 Up 1 Dec 2060 2071 2059 2071 Up 3