BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|1945
|Down
|5
|May
|1902
|1922
|1896
|1912
|Down
|5
|Jul
|1915
|1933
|1909
|1924
|Down
|4
|Sep
|1932
|1949
|1925
|1939
|Down
|5
|Dec
|1962
|1979
|1955
|1968
|Down
|5
|Mar
|1989
|2006
|1982
|1998
|Down
|3
|May
|2009
|2018
|2004
|2018
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2024
|2034
|2020
|2034
|unch
|Sep
|2032
|2049
|2032
|2049
|Up
|1
|Dec
|2060
|2071
|2059
|2071
|Up
|3