BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/09 04:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 1945 Down 5
May 1902 1922 1896 1912 Down 5
Jul 1915 1933 1909 1924 Down 4
Sep 1932 1949 1925 1939 Down 5
Dec 1962 1979 1955 1968 Down 5
Mar 1989 2006 1982 1998 Down 3
May 2009 2018 2004 2018 Down 2
Jul 2024 2034 2020 2034 unch
Sep 2032 2049 2032 2049 Up 1
Dec 2060 2071 2059 2071 Up 3