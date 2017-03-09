New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|18.41
|18.56
|18.14
|18.40
|unch
|Jun
|18.45
|18.54
|18.17
|18.38
|Down .03
|Sep
|18.58
|18.67
|18.32
|18.51
|Down .04
|Feb
|18.95
|18.98
|18.63
|18.81
|Down .07
|Apr
|18.65
|18.65
|18.38
|18.51
|Down .07
|Jun
|18.25
|18.29
|18.08
|18.19
|Down .07
|Sep
|18.17
|18.25
|18.04
|18.12
|Down .08
|Feb
|18.23
|18.30
|18.09
|18.17
|Down .08
|Apr
|17.93
|17.97
|17.84
|17.84
|Down .08
|Jun
|17.63
|17.67
|17.49
|17.55
|Down .07
|Sep
|17.68
|17.68
|17.48
|17.54
|Down .15