  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/09 04:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 140.05 Up 1.05
May 141.00 142.55 139.65 141.75 Up 1.05
Jul 143.50 144.80 142.00 144.05 Up 1.05
Sep 145.80 147.05 144.35 146.30 Up 1.00
Dec 149.15 150.25 147.55 149.55 Up 1.00
Mar 151.65 153.45 150.90 152.80 Up 1.05
May 153.70 155.30 152.90 154.75 Up 1.05
Jul 154.65 156.90 154.65 156.40 Up .95
Sep 156.20 158.45 156.20 157.95 Up .95
Dec 158.50 160.15 158.45 160.15 Up .95
Mar 161.60 162.10 161.35 162.10 Up .85
May 163.10 163.65 163.10 163.65 Up .85
Jul 164.45 165.05 164.45 165.05 Up .75
Sep 165.80 166.45 165.80 166.45 Up .70
Dec 167.95 Up .70