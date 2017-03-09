New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|140.05
|Up
|1.05
|May
|141.00
|142.55
|139.65
|141.75
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|143.50
|144.80
|142.00
|144.05
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|145.80
|147.05
|144.35
|146.30
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|149.15
|150.25
|147.55
|149.55
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|151.65
|153.45
|150.90
|152.80
|Up
|1.05
|May
|153.70
|155.30
|152.90
|154.75
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|154.65
|156.90
|154.65
|156.40
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|156.20
|158.45
|156.20
|157.95
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|158.50
|160.15
|158.45
|160.15
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|161.60
|162.10
|161.35
|162.10
|Up
|.85
|May
|163.10
|163.65
|163.10
|163.65
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|164.45
|165.05
|164.45
|165.05
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|165.80
|166.45
|165.80
|166.45
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|167.95
|Up
|.70