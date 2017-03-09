BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday's Matches
Newport County vs. Crewe
Plymouth vs. Mansfield Town
Stevenage vs. Luton Town
Hartlepool vs. Notts County
Crawley Town vs. Barnet
Portsmouth vs. Colchester
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter
Cambridge United vs. Carlisle
Yeovil vs. Morecambe
Cheltenham vs. Doncaster
Blackpool vs. Wycombe
Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient
|Tuesday's Matches
Brighton 2, Rotherham 0
Huddersfield 1, Aston Villa 0
Wigan 1, Birmingham 0
Leeds 1, Fulham 1
Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Norwich 1, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1
Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Preston 1, Derby 1
Queens Park Rangers 2, Barnsley 1
Newcastle 0, Reading 0
|Friday's Match
Derby vs. Brighton
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Wigan
Ipswich vs. Barnsley
Blackburn vs. Norwich
Reading vs. Preston
Rotherham vs. Wolverhampton
Huddersfield vs. Brentford
Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds
Birmingham vs. Cardiff
Fulham vs. Newcastle
Nottingham Forest vs. Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa
|Tuesday's Matches
Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0
Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2
Charlton 2, Scunthorpe 1
|Saturday's Matches
Shrewsbury vs. Chesterfield
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Bradford vs. Coventry
Bury vs. Oldham
Swindon vs. Port Vale
Oxford United vs. Peterborough
Walsall vs. Charlton
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town
Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers
|Wednesday's Match
Stoke vs. Manchester City
|Saturday's Matches
Swansea vs. Hull
West Ham vs. Bournemouth
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton
Leicester vs. Arsenal
|Sunday's Matches
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Liverpool
|Monday's Match
Watford vs. Chelsea
|Saturday's Matches
Manchester City vs. Middlesbrough
Lincoln City vs. Arsenal
|Sunday's Match
Millwall vs. Tottenham
|Monday's Match
Manchester United vs. Chelsea