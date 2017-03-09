  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/03/09 04:30
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0

Saturday's Matches

Newport County vs. Crewe

Plymouth vs. Mansfield Town

Stevenage vs. Luton Town

Hartlepool vs. Notts County

Crawley Town vs. Barnet

Portsmouth vs. Colchester

Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle

Yeovil vs. Morecambe

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster

Blackpool vs. Wycombe

Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Brighton 2, Rotherham 0

Huddersfield 1, Aston Villa 0

Wigan 1, Birmingham 0

Leeds 1, Fulham 1

Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Norwich 1, Bristol City 1

Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1

Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Preston 1, Derby 1

Queens Park Rangers 2, Barnsley 1

Newcastle 0, Reading 0

Friday's Match

Derby vs. Brighton

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Wigan

Ipswich vs. Barnsley

Blackburn vs. Norwich

Reading vs. Preston

Rotherham vs. Wolverhampton

Huddersfield vs. Brentford

Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds

Birmingham vs. Cardiff

Fulham vs. Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs. Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0

Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2

Charlton 2, Scunthorpe 1

Saturday's Matches

Shrewsbury vs. Chesterfield

Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Bradford vs. Coventry

Bury vs. Oldham

Swindon vs. Port Vale

Oxford United vs. Peterborough

Walsall vs. Charlton

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town

Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers

English Premier League
Wednesday's Match

Stoke vs. Manchester City

Saturday's Matches

Swansea vs. Hull

West Ham vs. Bournemouth

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton

Leicester vs. Arsenal

Sunday's Matches

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Monday's Match

Watford vs. Chelsea

England FA Cup
Saturday's Matches

Manchester City vs. Middlesbrough

Lincoln City vs. Arsenal

Sunday's Match

Millwall vs. Tottenham

Monday's Match

Manchester United vs. Chelsea