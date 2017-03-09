Authorities: Officer shoots man after fight breaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi police officer shot a man during a fight that broke out after the officer discovered him apparently drunk behind the wheel.

Jackson Police spokeswoman Officer Chelsea Gross says the shooting happened Tuesday evening.

Gross says the officer was responding to a report of a one-vehicle crash when he discovered the man. She says the two began to fight and the officer shot the driver twice in the side. A knife was found in the truck, but Gross says she doesn't know if the driver tried to use it.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Gross did not release the names of either the man or the officer. She says the man was black, but did not release the officer's race.