The Latest: Spicer says WikiLeaks, email hacks not the same

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities (all times ET):

2:30 p.m.

The White House says there's a big difference between the leaking of classified information and the hacking of the email account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about WikiLeaks' release of thousands of documents that it claims show a broad program by the CIA to turn iPhones and other gadgets into surveillance tools.

Spicer says there's a "massive, massive difference" between leaking classified material and the hacking of the email account of John Podesta, a top Clinton adviser during the campaign.

Trump said during his fall campaign, "I love WikiLeaks," and often praised the release of emails by WikiLeaks involving Clinton and her team.

12:30 p.m.

Apple says many of the security vulnerabilities disclosed by the anti-secrecy site WikiLeaks were fixed weeks ago.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks released thousands of documents that it claims show a broad program by the CIA to turn everyday gadgets such as iPhones into snooping tools by exploiting previously undisclosed software flaws.

Apple says its initial analysis shows that its latest version of the iOS system software for iPhones and iPads fixes many of those flaws. That version came out in January, well before the latest WikiLeaks release.

Apple says it will "continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities."

Apple is encouraging its users to download the latest version of iOS for the most recent security updates.

Google hasn't commented yet on similar vulnerabilities with its Android system.