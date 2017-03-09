Black junior to lead student gov't at University of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A black University of Alabama student supported by a secretive campus group controlled by whites has been elected student government president.

Junior marketing major Jared Hunter won in balloting Tuesday. The student newspaper, The Crimson White, reports unofficial results show Hunter carried 54 percent of the vote.

Hunter won after writing a newspaper column stating he was supported by a campus organization called The Machine, which is composed of historically white fraternities and sororities. The group has controlled campus politics for generations.

Hunter is the first black member of the Theta Chi fraternity at Alabama and got the Machine endorsement. He defeated two white candidates including the incumbent.

Hunter says in an interview he won't be controlled by The Machine. He won despite a campus board finding he violated campaign spending rules.