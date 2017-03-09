The Latest: South Carolina bill tackles Dylann Roof loophole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on South Carolina lawmakers proposing to close the Dylann Roof loophole (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A South Carolina state senator says a bipartisan bill lengthening the time for background checks and strengthening reporting requirements for criminal charges and restraining orders might not have stopped Dylann Roof, but it would stop others.

Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson said Tuesday it would get guns out of hands of people who should not have them.

Kimpson's district includes Emanuel AME church in Charleston where nine black worshippers were killed by Roof in a racist massacre in June 2015. A pending drug charge might have kept Roof from buying the gun he used, but it was not properly reported.

Kimpson says police asked for uniform reporting requirements and technology.

The bill faces an uphill climb in a conservative state.

___

11:05 a.m.

It would be tougher for someone like Dylann Roof to buy a gun in South Carolina under a bill proposed jointly by a Democratic and a Republican lawmaker.

Authorities would have five days to do a background check instead of the current three. Courts would have to report guilty verdicts to a state database within 10 days. And any restraining orders, bonds or other items that might prevent someone from buying a gun would have to be reported within two days.

A pending drug charge might have prevented Roof from buying the gun that he used to kill nine black worshippers. But those details didn't turn up in time because of bad information in the state database.

Sens. Marlon Kimpson and Greg Gregory plan to discuss their bill Wednesday morning.