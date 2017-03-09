BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, March 9

TODAY

The Labor Department releases its report on import prices in February, and also its weekly tally of initial jobless benefit claims. Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty reports its fourth-quarter earnings.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Urban Outfitters' shares fell after the fashion retailer reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

CENTERPIECE

Prison stock breakout

Shares in private prison operators like Geo Group and CoreCivic have surged since Donald Trump's election, as investors bet the president's get-tough stance on crime could reverse the falling federal prison population.

STORY STOCKS

H&R Block (HRB)

The Children's Place (PLCE)

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Citigroup (C)

AES (AES)

Express (EXPR)

Ciena (CIEN)

Bojangles (BOJA)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX)

This $107 billion fund earns a "Silver" analyst rating from Morningstar, which says its fees aren't as low as could be expected given its economies of scale.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.