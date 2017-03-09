South Sudan genocide risk 'considerably diminished:' UN head

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says the risk of genocide in South Sudan has "considerably diminished" though much fighting there continues.

Antonio Guterres made the comment Wednesday in response to a reporter's question about a new U.N. report saying warning signs for genocide are in place in South Sudan.

"We still have many incidents taking place, many fighting taking place ... but the risks of genocide have considerably diminished," Guterres said.

He says the U.N., African Union and the regional block IGAD have a common strategy to lessen the violence in South Sudan and start an all-inclusive dialogue.

The U.N. has warned of ethnic cleansing in South Sudan, which has been devastated by three years of civil war.

Guterres came to East Africa this week to witness Somalia's deadly drought crisis.