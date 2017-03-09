PHOTO GALLERY: 'Beverly Hills Dog Show' to debut

In this March 4, 2017 photo, a poodle competes during the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Ca
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Canine competitions get a new TV offering next month: "Beverly Hills Dog Show."
The two-hour program, presented by Purina, will air on USA Network on April 16, co-hosted by actor John O'Hurley and David Frei, a breeder, owner, handler, judge and author. The pair also hosts "The National Dog Show."
The judging was conducted March 4 in Pomona, California, at Fairplex, the sprawling county fairgrounds east of Los Angeles.
More than 1,350 dogs representing 166 breeds and varieties took part.
Handlers primped and posed their four-footed charges, and strolled with them like models on a runway en route to the choice of best in show.
The Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles was the charity partner of the event, receiving $1 from every ticket sold.
The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills was founded in 1965.