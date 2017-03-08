  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/08 23:02
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Manchester City 26 17 4 5 53 29 55
Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52
Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44
West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40
Stoke 27 9 8 10 32 40 35
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
West Ham 27 9 6 12 36 46 33
Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27
Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
Swansea 27 8 3 16 35 59 27
Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
Hull 27 5 6 16 24 53 21
Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
Wednesday, March 8

Stoke vs. Manchester City 2000 GMT

Saturday, March 11

Swansea vs. Hull 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough ppd.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace ppd.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.

Sunday, March 12

Manchester United vs. Southampton ppd.

Burnley vs. Liverpool 1600 GMT

Monday, March 13

Watford vs. Chelsea ppd.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 36 24 5 7 69 29 77
Brighton 36 22 8 6 60 31 74
Huddersfield 35 21 5 9 46 39 68
Leeds 36 20 5 11 50 36 65
Reading 36 19 7 10 49 46 64
Sheffield Wednesday 36 18 8 10 48 35 62
Fulham 35 15 12 8 60 41 57
Norwich 36 15 8 13 61 54 53
Preston 36 14 11 11 48 45 53
Derby 36 14 10 12 39 33 52
Barnsley 36 14 8 14 54 52 50
Brentford 35 13 8 14 54 51 47
Cardiff 36 13 8 15 49 52 47
Queens Park Rangers 36 13 7 16 41 50 46
Aston Villa 36 11 12 13 35 39 45
Ipswich 36 10 14 12 36 43 44
Birmingham 36 11 10 15 37 53 43
Nottingham Forest 36 11 7 18 51 61 40
Burton Albion 36 9 11 16 35 48 38
Blackburn 35 9 10 16 40 51 37
Wolverhampton 34 9 9 16 40 46 36
Bristol City 36 9 8 19 45 53 35
Wigan 36 8 10 18 31 41 34
Rotherham 36 4 5 27 32 81 17
Tuesday, March 7

Brighton 2, Rotherham 0

Aston Villa 0, Huddersfield 1

Wigan 1, Birmingham 0

Leeds 1, Fulham 1

Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Norwich 1, Bristol City 1

Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1

Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Preston 1, Derby 1

Barnsley 1, Queens Park Rangers 2

Newcastle 0, Reading 0

Friday, March 10

Derby vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 14

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 36 21 9 6 67 40 72
Fleetwood Town 35 18 10 7 52 32 64
Scunthorpe 36 17 10 9 61 40 61
Bolton 34 17 9 8 46 29 60
Bradford 36 14 17 5 47 34 59
Millwall 35 16 10 9 50 41 58
Southend 35 14 12 9 53 43 54
Walsall 36 13 13 10 44 44 52
Bristol Rovers 36 13 12 11 54 54 51
Peterborough 36 14 8 14 49 48 50
Oxford United 34 14 7 13 44 38 49
Rochdale 33 14 7 12 48 46 49
AFC Wimbledon 35 11 14 10 47 45 47
Charlton 36 10 15 11 46 42 45
Milton Keynes Dons 35 11 10 14 45 45 43
Northampton 36 12 7 17 53 60 43
Gillingham 36 10 12 14 47 57 42
Shrewsbury 36 11 9 16 39 50 42
Bury 36 11 7 18 54 64 40
Oldham 36 9 12 15 23 36 39
Swindon 36 9 9 18 35 50 36
Port Vale 33 8 11 14 35 52 35
Chesterfield 36 8 7 21 32 57 31
Coventry 35 5 11 19 30 54 26
Tuesday, March 7

Chesterfield 0, Walsall 1

Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2

Scunthorpe 1, Charlton 2

Saturday, March 11

Shrewsbury vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 14

Bradford vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Coventry 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Oldham 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Chesterfield 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 35 20 9 6 66 42 69
Plymouth 35 20 5 10 54 39 65
Portsmouth 35 17 8 10 51 31 59
Carlisle 35 15 13 7 56 51 58
Luton Town 34 15 12 7 53 31 57
Stevenage 35 17 4 14 59 51 55
Exeter 35 16 6 13 56 41 54
Mansfield Town 35 13 13 9 43 38 52
Colchester 35 14 9 12 51 44 51
Blackpool 35 12 14 9 55 38 50
Wycombe 35 14 8 13 44 45 50
Cambridge United 34 13 8 13 44 41 47
Grimsby Town 35 13 8 14 41 42 47
Barnet 35 11 13 11 43 47 46
Morecambe 34 13 7 14 43 51 46
Crawley Town 35 12 7 16 41 54 43
Yeovil 35 9 13 13 33 44 40
Cheltenham 35 9 12 14 38 46 39
Crewe 35 9 12 14 37 52 39
Accrington Stanley 33 9 11 13 37 46 38
Hartlepool 35 9 11 15 46 59 38
Notts County 35 10 7 18 38 61 37
Leyton Orient 35 9 5 21 40 55 32
Newport County 34 5 11 18 37 57 26
Tuesday, March 7

Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0

Saturday, March 11

Newport County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 14

Stevenage vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 15

Yeovil vs. Barnet 2000 GMT