Lebanese security forces raid money transfer shops in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces have raided several money transfer shops in the country's capital on suspicion they funneled money to the Islamic State group.

Wednesday's raids came a day after investigators closed two money-changing shops in Beirut on suspicion of funneling around $20 million to the extremist group, and sealed the shops for further evidence gathering.

The special police forces in black masks blocked streets as they conducted the raids targeting exchange shops in Hamra Street, a busy commercial street in west Beirut. Policemen were seen carrying confiscated hard disks and boxes containing documents away from the shops. The state-run National News Agency said two suspects were detained.

The police forces also raided money transfer shops in two other locations in Beirut.