AP PHOTOS: International Women's Day in South Africa

Puseletso Mofokeng, a traditional healer trainee in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2017. Mofokeng, 48, l
Ruth Seopedi Motau, 49, a photographer and a church minister in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 6,
Maggie Malope, serves her client on a street corner of an industrial area in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Marc
Raechel Van Der Burg, holds her dog as she sits on a street corner in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2
Thoko Mdlela sits under a hair dryer at her hair salon in Thokoza, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. 41-ye
Thoko Mdlela, right, styles the hair of a client at her hair salon in Thokoza, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, March 5, 20
Raechel Van Der Burg, holds her dog as she sits on a street corner in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2
Monica Barnard, a part-time nanny, holds 8 months old girl Amya Tsolo at her house in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 6, 2017
Puseletso Mofokeng, a traditional healer trainee in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2017. Mofokeng, 48, l
Ruth Seopedi Motau, 49, a photographer and a church minister in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 6,
Monica Barnard, a part-time nanny, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 6, 2017. Barnard, a 65-year-old mother of four, takes c
Raechel Van Der Burg, sits on a street corner in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2017. Van Der Burg, a
Maggie Malope, sits on a street corner on a industrial area in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2017. Mal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — International Women's Day meant another day begging on a South African street corner, seeking money to care for children and a sick husband. It meant another day of training to become a traditional healer. Another day of selling fried dough cakes and bananas on a street in an industrial area to support five children. Another day's work in a beauty salon, as a nanny, and as a pastor. Another day of reflection.
The day is "a reminder that we must always stand for ourselves," said Maggie Malope, the 51-year-old street vendor. The Associated Press spoke to a range of women in the Johannesburg area.