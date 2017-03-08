The Latest: AMA won't back GOP's health overhaul as drafted

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the health care debate as Congress begins work on a GOP-drafted overhaul (all times EST):

9:25 a.m.

The American Medical Association says it won't support the proposed health care plan as drafted by congressional Republicans.

The nation's largest physicians group says the proposal is critically flawed and a threat to coverage for poor and sick people in the United States.

The AMA has sent a letter to congressional leaders outlining the organization's concerns about the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The AMA says the proposed rollback in Medicaid expansion is especially worrisome. The group notes that the expansion has helped many states cope with rising demand for mental health and substance abuse treatment related to the opioid crisis.

The letter asks Congress to do all that's "possible to ensure that those who care currently covered do not become uninsured."